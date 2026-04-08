Shapiro's Gavel

Shapiro's Gavel

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John tanner's avatar
John tanner
1d

For those unfamiliar with the song, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eaBJuoKQSEA

I spent a lot of time in Jackson litigating voting rights cases back in the day. It's a sad place now.

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Mark Pennak's avatar
Mark Pennak
2d

At 50 you have lots of time to contemplate such matters. Most of us don’t get to these sort of truths until much later.

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