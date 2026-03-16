The judge I clerked for, E. Grady Jolly of the Fifth Circuit, a great American, has passed away at 88. He was, as I put it in a Mississippi Law Journal tribute when he took senior status, a consummate gentleman and a judge’s judge.

Here’s how my MLJ essay begins:

The last day of our clerkship, all three of us were waiting to get sworn into the Fifth Circuit bar. As the hour grew late and we grew antsy, Judge E. Grady Jolly was still ensconced in his office. I went in and asked when we were doing the swearing-in. He cocked his head and replied, “We ain’t doin’ no ceremony because all o’ y’all failed the character and fitness requirement. You and Jeff for obvious reasons and Jeremy [a Mormon] for drinking Diet Coke.”

That was an appropriate concluding moment to an unforgettable year, one in which a great and wise man performed the duties of his high judicial office with humility and jocularity and imparted important life lessons on three cocky young lawyers.

For me, it began with the most unusual job interview I’ve ever encountered. One day in the fall of my second year of law school, I got a call from Judge Jolly’s chambers, inquiring about my availability for a phone interview the next afternoon. The “interview” lasted about 10 minutes and comprised but two questions that would make a corporate human-relations officer blanche: (1) “Are you married?” and (2) “Are you Jewish?”

Let me explain…