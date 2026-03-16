Shapiro's Gavel

Shapiro's Gavel

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Drake Ogilvie's avatar
Drake Ogilvie
Mar 16

What a beautifully written tribute to Judge Jolly. And wistful. Unfortunately, great regional American characters like this Mississippian judge are becoming rarer and rarer by the day. Even in novels and plays. Thank you, Ilya, for sharing a little bit of him, and a special part of you, with us.

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Dennis Saffran's avatar
Dennis Saffran
Mar 17

Well you snookered me into reading your entire law review tribute, and he sounds like a terrific guy and a wonderful mentor. RIP.

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