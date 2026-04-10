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March 2026

Supreme Court Invalidates State Ban on Talk Therapy for Gender Dysphoria
Colorado banned professional speech that "affirmed" transition to a new gender identity but disallowed speech that tried to make minors comfortable with…
  Ilya Shapiro
Trustee Reform – Remarks at FAU Conference
Note: Ilya is the director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute, senior counsel at Burke Law PLLC, and author of, most recently…
Published on Heterodox STEM  
More Briefs in Brief
One of the treats I have in my unusual legal practice is the variety of cases I work on, and making them relatable to non-lawyers
  Ilya Shapiro
The Supreme Court Restores Parental Rights
The justices block California’s gender-transition secrecy rules in public schools.
  Ilya Shapiro
The Passing of a Judge's Judge
It was my great good fortune to have met and learned from this good man.
  Ilya Shapiro
What Stale Hell Is This?
Lessons from my first two decades in the swamp.
  Ilya Shapiro
No Rest for the Lawyerly
A half dozen amicus briefs in less than two weeks cover a range of economic and social issues, including the secret gender-transitioning of minors and a…
  Ilya Shapiro

February 2026

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