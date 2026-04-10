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Getting Canceled Never Gets Old
The infamous tweet that launched this Substack, my latest book, and many other things is the gift that keeps on giving.
15 hrs ago
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Ilya Shapiro
43
2
4
When the Man Comes Around
My recent trip to Mississippi for my judge's funeral put me in a nostalgic reverie.
Apr 8
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Ilya Shapiro
11
4
Birthright Citizenship Will Remain As Is, a Live Political Issue
The Supreme Court is likely to invalidate President Trump’s executive order denying citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants and temporary…
Apr 5
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Ilya Shapiro
10
March 2026
Supreme Court Invalidates State Ban on Talk Therapy for Gender Dysphoria
Colorado banned professional speech that "affirmed" transition to a new gender identity but disallowed speech that tried to make minors comfortable with…
Mar 31
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Ilya Shapiro
20
5
Trustee Reform – Remarks at FAU Conference
Note: Ilya is the director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute, senior counsel at Burke Law PLLC, and author of, most recently…
Published on Heterodox STEM
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Mar 29
More Briefs in Brief
One of the treats I have in my unusual legal practice is the variety of cases I work on, and making them relatable to non-lawyers
Mar 26
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Ilya Shapiro
7
1
The Supreme Court Restores Parental Rights
The justices block California’s gender-transition secrecy rules in public schools.
Mar 22
•
Ilya Shapiro
16
5
The Passing of a Judge's Judge
It was my great good fortune to have met and learned from this good man.
Mar 16
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Ilya Shapiro
15
2
What Stale Hell Is This?
Lessons from my first two decades in the swamp.
Mar 8
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Ilya Shapiro
17
6
No Rest for the Lawyerly
A half dozen amicus briefs in less than two weeks cover a range of economic and social issues, including the secret gender-transitioning of minors and a…
Mar 1
•
Ilya Shapiro
16
February 2026
The Supreme Court Saved Trump’s Trade Agenda From Itself
The justices forced the administration onto firmer legal ground—and hopefully toward smarter trade policy.
Feb 22
•
Ilya Shapiro
13
1
On That Tariff Ruling
The Supreme Court got it right, but it may not matter that much.
Feb 20
•
Ilya Shapiro
23
1
3
© 2026 Ilya Shapiro
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