When President Trump’s birthright-citizenship order reached the Supreme Court, the smart money was that it would lose. The real question was whether the justices would take the narrow path Justice Brett Kavanaugh ultimately mapped out, or constitutionalize the whole issue.

They chose the latter. In Trump v. Barbara, a five-justice majority held that the 14th Amendment itself guarantees citizenship to children born here to parents here illegally or only temporarily. That result will be hailed as a vindication of the post-Civil War promise of equal citizenship. But the opinion is more sweeping than it needed to be and, on the originalist question, less inevitable than its defenders pretend.

For once, I agree with Kavanaugh’s middle-of-the-road approach. He would’ve invalidated Trump’s order because it conflicts with a 1940 federal law that was eventually folded into the Immigration and Nationality Act. That would’ve been a perfectly respectable way to say, “Mr. President, you can’t do this on your own. If the elected branches want to revisit these rules, Congress itself has to speak.”