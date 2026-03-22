The Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month in Mirabelli v. Bonta marks a turning point in the fight over whether public schools may socially transition gender-dysphoric children without informing their parents. In lifting the Ninth Circuit’s stay of a district court injunction against California’s parental-exclusion policies, the Court has signaled that parents are more than just bystanders in the upbringing of their own children.

At issue were California policies that prohibit public schools from informing parents if their child adopts a new gender identity at school, unless the child consents to his or her parents being told.