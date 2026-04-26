For progressives, every institutional norm is sacred until it stands in the way of their political goals.

Such is the case with the Left’s latest assault on the Supreme Court, a campaign of public pressure, intra-court sniping, and conveniently timed leaks, all designed to delegitimize the justices whenever the Court refuses to function as a super-legislature for the Democratic Party.

Start with Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s remarkable outburst two weeks ago. In criticizing Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she took a swipe at his “privilege,” as though a justice’s personal background somehow disqualifies him from participating in legal debate. It’s ugly stuff, more at home in a graduate seminar than among members of the nation’s highest court.