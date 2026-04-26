The Left’s Supreme Court Pressure Campaign Heats Up Again
First the public broadsides, then the leaked memos, then the media chorus—the usual playbook.
For progressives, every institutional norm is sacred until it stands in the way of their political goals.
Such is the case with the Left’s latest assault on the Supreme Court, a campaign of public pressure, intra-court sniping, and conveniently timed leaks, all designed to delegitimize the justices whenever the Court refuses to function as a super-legislature for the Democratic Party.
Start with Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s remarkable outburst two weeks ago. In criticizing Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she took a swipe at his “privilege,” as though a justice’s personal background somehow disqualifies him from participating in legal debate. It’s ugly stuff, more at home in a graduate seminar than among members of the nation’s highest court.