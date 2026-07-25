It’s been a busy couple of weeks since the Supreme Court issued its final decisions, as I traveled to several states—including California twice—to review the term and the state of our institutions. Here’s C-SPAN video of a panel I did for the National Review Institute this week, alongside Charles C.W. Cooke and Casey Mattox on the state of the Court and other institutions in the face of calls for “reform.” And of course we also had the conclusion of the World Cup, which was just an amazing experience all around, and should stick in my eight-year-old’s mind even more vividly than my first Cup memories (which didn’t include going to games) when I was eight during the 1986 tourney.

A World Cup to Remember Ilya Shapiro · Jun 20 The first World Cup I can remember was the Maradona World Cup, Mexico 1986. Canada qualified for the first time ever, so there was much excitement among the elementary-schoolers in my little town in Ontario. As well as puzzlement that this game that we’d only ever seen played by kids our age was now elevated onto a global stage. And jokes about how weird it was they weren’t playing on ice and with sticks. Read full story

But the work continued on a variety of front, so here are the three briefs I’ve filed so far this month—more interesting to the lay reader than most, if I do say so myself—as well as a regulatory comment to the Federal Communications Commission regarding the renewal of Disney/ABC’s broadcast licenses in light of the company’s DEI programs. And stay tuned for a brief I’m filing this week regarding Puerto Rico’s appropriation of Roberto Clemente’s trademarks without paying the Clemente family! —IS