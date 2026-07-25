The Law-Dog Days of Summer
It's been a peripatetic July, as I've been talking about the Supreme Court and filing briefs on religious liberty, free speech, and civil rights on campus -- plus a comment to the FCC on Disney's DEI.
It’s been a busy couple of weeks since the Supreme Court issued its final decisions, as I traveled to several states—including California twice—to review the term and the state of our institutions. Here’s C-SPAN video of a panel I did for the National Review Institute this week, alongside Charles C.W. Cooke and Casey Mattox on the state of the Court and other institutions in the face of calls for “reform.” And of course we also had the conclusion of the World Cup, which was just an amazing experience all around, and should stick in my eight-year-old’s mind even more vividly than my first Cup memories (which didn’t include going to games) when I was eight during the 1986 tourney.
But the work continued on a variety of front, so here are the three briefs I’ve filed so far this month—more interesting to the lay reader than most, if I do say so myself—as well as a regulatory comment to the Federal Communications Commission regarding the renewal of Disney/ABC’s broadcast licenses in light of the company’s DEI programs. And stay tuned for a brief I’m filing this week regarding Puerto Rico’s appropriation of Roberto Clemente’s trademarks without paying the Clemente family! —IS