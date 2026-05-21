Shapiro's Gavel

Shapiro's Gavel

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RSgva's avatar
RSgva
7d

Unreal. Geez. But too real alas. Crazy entitled people abound. My sympathies.

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Rebecca Watson Kahn's avatar
Rebecca Watson Kahn
6d

The more I read about Georgetown, the lower it falls in my estimation. I'm sorry you and yours had to endure this fiasco. I'm happy it appears to be finally over. Best for a great summer.

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