Shapiro’s Gavel began after a “controversial” tweet led to my suspension from Georgetown Law and a four-month “investigation” that reinstated me on a technicality, followed by my resignation because the DEI office’s report made it impossible for me to do the job I was hired for. So it came very much to my surprise just over a year ago when I got a FedEx with a complaint and a summons that accused me of conspiring with Georgetown to deprive the plaintiff of her civil rights (see below). This was the first time I’d ever been sued—and the basis for this suit was another tweet!

Johnson V Georgetown Complaint 3.96MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Johnson Summons 4.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here’s what happened: in the fall of 2023, Aneesa Johnson, who had just been hired to be assistant director of academic and faculty affairs at Georgetown’s Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS), was suspended and eventually let go after revelations of bigoted and antisemitic social media posts surfaced. (This was in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, when campuses were tinderboxes and university officials, no profiles in courage in the best of times, walked on eggshells.) Johnson then filed a complaint with the EEOC and sued for employment discrimination, alleging that she was treated unfairly because she was black and Muslim.

Ok, so more craziness at Georgetown, but where do I come in? Bear with me, because conspiracies must be described in detail.

Soon after Johnson was introduced to the SFS community by email, Rachel Wolff, a Georgetown SFS/Law student, Googled her. The top search result was Johnson’s profile on Canary Mission, a website that publishes online profiles of students, academics, and other individuals or organizations it identifies as anti-Israel, antisemitic, or supportive of movements such as BDS. Its profiles typically compile public statements, social-media posts, protest activity, and organizational affiliations.

That Canary Mission profile had apparently existed since 2015 and included three old Johnson tweets/posts from her freshman year at Northwestern:

Ever since going to [Northwestern] I have a deep seeded [sic] hate for Zio bitches. They bring out the worst in me. You know why I call them Zio bitches, because they’re dogs.

And then also a repost with a photo of an Orthodox Jewish man captioned:

When the whole world hates you bc you a thief and grow up looking like a shaytan #GrowingUpIsraeli.

(“Shaytan” means devil or demon in Arabic.) Rachel’s initial tweet, posted on Nov. 1, 2023, attached screenshots of those old posts from Canary Mission and said:

Not to be outdone by Harvard, Georgetown @georgetownsfs just hired this antisemite to be the ‘primary point of contact for all MSFS Students on everything academic.’ As an SFS student, I’d rather fail my master’s program than speak to someone who says this about my people.

That tweet went viral, with more than a million views, and Rachel later added additional tweets calling SFS and Georgetown “shameful” for hiring Johnson. I was one of those who saw her tweet, and retweeted it, adding:

Her name is Aneesa Johnson, @Georgetown School of Foreign Service’s new assistant director of academic affairs.

I guess that technically makes my involvement a “quote tweet” rather than a retweet, not that it’s legally significant. But on the basis of that one RT/QT, which Johnson’s complaint described as “amplifying” Rachel’s defamatory post to “500,000+” followers—I don’t have nearly that many, currently (three years later) sitting at just under 80k—I became part of the alleged civil-rights-deprivation conspiracy, which also included claims of defamation, tortious interference with contract, and intentional infliction of emotional distress (IIED).

This all hit me one afternoon in early May of last year, though I wasn’t even properly served because nobody signed for the FedEx. Soon after, I got an initial court order directing me to appear at a hearing that was scheduled for less than two weeks later in D.C. Superior Court (see below).

Johnson Initial Order 16.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I knew this was all frivolous nonsense—lawfare meant to distract me from my work and chill my speech—but it was still an annoying headache. I called my lawyer from the Georgetown “Troubles,” Jesse Binnall, as well as my friends at First Liberty, to see if they’d be willing to take me on pro bono for what I hoped would be a quick dismissal. I was heartened to get a quick and ready “yes” from both, with the proviso that they would get to keep any sanctions and fee awards we secured! Two of Jesse’s partners, Jason Greaves and Lindsay McKasson, ended up representing me—and they did a phenomenal job.

In the meantime, before I was “served” what was actually an amended complaint (Johnson originally sued only Georgetown), the university removed the case from the D.C. municipal system to federal court. This was both a good and bad thing. The good part was that there was increased caliber and decreased variability of judges—less risk of the case being allowed to proceed—but the bad part was that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals had held that D.C.’s anti-SLAPP law doesn’t apply in federal district court. (These are procedural protections meant to stop lawsuits that appear designed less to win on the merits than to punish or chill speech on public issues. “SLAPP” stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation. Anti-SLAPP statutes give defendants an early mechanism to seek dismissal of meritless claims arising from protected speech, petitioning, reporting, advocacy, or other public participation. They’re meant to prevent plaintiffs from using litigation costs, discovery burdens, and reputational pressure as punishment for speech.)

Still, my lawyers recognized that this was a meritless lawsuit and sought to have it not only dismissed—along with all the various defendants, which now included various other individuals and organizations whose alleged conspiratorial involvements I won’t bore you with—but to get what are known as Rule 11 sanctions. These are penalties a court can impose when a party or lawyer files or continues to advocate papers that violate basic litigation obligations. For example, filings can’t be used for an improper purpose, such as harassment, delay, or driving up costs, and all legal claims must be warranted by existing law or by a nonfrivolous argument to change or extend the law.

While all of these motions were pending, Johnson again amended her complaint, which now ran to 118 pages consisting of 501 paragraphs (see below).

Johnson V Georgetown Amended Complaint 3.46MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Suffice it to say, this wasn’t an improvement, so the defendants collectively filed a renewed motion to dismiss, with each defendant then specifying why the case should be dismissed with respect to him/her/it. (See below for my memorandum to that effect, Johnson’s response, and my reply.)

Johnson Response To Renewed Mtd 930KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Johnson Response To Renewed Mtd 930KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Shapiro Reply To Oppo To Renewed Mtd 98.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My lawyers argued that Johnson’s case against me was jurisdictionally defective and substantively meritless because it rested on one act: my QT from my home in Virginia. I had left Georgetown in June 2022, did not post from D.C., and had no persistent D.C. conduct or revenue sufficient for D.C. courts to have personal jurisdiction over me. On the merits, each claim failed: “false light” was a repackaged and time-barred defamation theory; my social-media statement (Johnson’s name and position) was true and Rachel’s characterization was First Amendment-protected opinion based on disclosed facts (and anyway Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protected me from liability for reposting her content); the IIED claim could not be based on a single factual repost; tortious interference failed for lack of a valid contract, knowledge, intent, causation, and because the alleged conduct was intertwined with the time-barred speech tort; the conspiracy claim was conclusory; and an aiding-and-abetting claim under the D.C. Human Rights Act failed because there was no plausible allegation that I knowingly assisted Georgetown in any discrimination. The bottom line was that Johnson had “no plausible cause of action against [me],” and the claims should be dismissed with prejudice.

My lawyers also filed a renewed motion for sanctions. (See below for the memorandum in support of that motion—along with my declaration—Johnson’s response, and my reply.)

Renewed Rule 11 Memo 117KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Johnson V Georgetown Shapiro Declaration 68.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Johnson Response To Rule 11 Motion 266KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Reply To Opp To Rule 11 Motion 103KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This was fantastic lawyering, well-researched and crisply written. My Rule 11 memo argued that the second amended complaint (SAC) didn’t cure the defects in Johnson’s prior pleading but instead reasserted and repackaged baseless claims against me despite the absence of any new facts tying me to Johnson, Georgetown’s decision, or any alleged conspiracy. The memo’s core theory was that Johnson and her counsel were abusing legal process to go after political enemies. “Process is punishment.” It emphasized that the SAC expanded dramatically while adding not a single new factual allegation about me. It further argued that Johnson “has not and cannot allege a single fact” contradicting my affidavit or supporting conspiracy, contract interference, outrageous conduct, or intent to cause emotional distress. My lawyers requested fees and costs, jointly and severally against both Johnson and her counsel.

Johnson’s response was phantasmagorical. She framed the case as “institutional discrimination, coordinated harassment, and retaliation” against a black Muslim woman of Palestinian descent, arguing that Canary Mission created an employment-sabotaging profile, Rachel “weaponized” it, I amplified it, and Georgetown then capitulated by firing Johnson. Further, D.C. had jurisdiction over me because I had allegedly used my former Georgetown status to target a D.C. employment relationship. And neither the First Amendment nor Section 230 protected what she characterized as discriminatory harassment rather than mere speech.

My reply to the motion to dismiss called Johnson’s filing a confirmation that her complaint was “a legally frivolous sham,” arguing that she relied on political rhetoric and conclusory labels, avoided D.C. Circuit requirements for conspiracy jurisdiction, couldn’t turn one Virginia repost of public information into D.C. jurisdiction, and failed every claim because there were no facts tying me to anything legally relevant. My Rule 11 reply likewise argued that Johnson and her lawyer had been warned repeatedly yet persisted with claims based on the same single act, despite my declaration refuting any conspiracy or relevant contacts. I ended sharply:

Claiming freedom of speech for me and not for thee is not a “novel” legal theory and does not immunize Plaintiff and her counsel from criticism or from the consequences of their words and actions. It is a dangerous sham that has already cost far too much in judicial and party resources. And Plaintiff’s attempts to distract the Court with arguments over the differences between antisemitism and anti-Zionism are irrelevant. Whatever one’s views on the issue, Plaintiff and her counsel have chosen to sue an identified group of people, so-called “Zionists,” whom Plaintiff and her counsel admittedly despise, under legally frivolous and factually baseless claims. In short, this lawsuit has no legal grounding whatsoever and the improper purpose is evident.

Finally, on February 19, we had a hearing to argue all these motions before District Judge Christopher Cooper, an Obama appointee for whatever that’s worth. It was a bit surreal not only hearing myself discussed in the third person, but also seeing my Georgetown imbroglio discussed as a possible comparator for Georgetown’s treatment of Johnson. Her counsel Abdel-Rahman Hamed argued that, in contrast to white male Jewish Zionist me, Johnson was treated more harshly because of her race, gender, ethnicity, and religion. My counsel Jason Greaves summarized the jurisdictional points described above, hammered Johnson and Hamed’s abuse of process, and otherwise handled well the judge’s relatively few questions, which focused on sanctions.

Ultimately, on March 31, Judge Cooper dismissed the suit with prejudice—meaning Johnson can’t amend or refile her suit with new allegations—though I didn’t learn about this for a couple of days because was on spring break with my boys. Judge Cooper’s opinion (pasted below) treated the case as a politically charged campus-speech dispute layered onto “a garden-variety employment dispute involving Georgetown University’s termination of a freshly-hired junior administrator.” He held that Johnson had not plausibly alleged discrimination based on race, religion, or national origin. Judge Cooper found that Johnson’s comparator theory—especially comparing Georgetown’s treatment of me—didn’t supply a “meaningful benchmark,” and that the tort and civil-rights theories failed for jurisdictional, procedural, and substantive reasons. As to me specifically, he held that Johnson failed to establish personal jurisdiction—“personal jurisdiction cannot be exercised by the wave of a hand”—and that the alleged conspiracy was “speculative at best.” He noted that Johnson had already had two chances to amend and that the latest complaint added “almost no new pertinent facts.”

Johnson V Georgetown Ddc Opinion 534KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nonetheless, Judge Cooper denied my Rule 11 motion because some claims against me were weak but not sanctionably frivolous, saying that they ranged from “colorable” to pushing the “outer bounds of creative advocacy.” In short, he wrote, “Shapiro has not established that the claims against him, though very weak, were so frivolous that it was patently clear that they had absolutely no chance of success under the existing precedents and that no reasonable argument could be advanced to extend, modify or reverse the law as it stands.” Judge Cooper did sanction Johnson’s counsel with an admonishment as to his treatment of Canary Mission’s donors—finding those claims frivolous—while declining monetary sanctions. He noted that Johnson’s “legal positions have been ventilated through Rule 11 correspondence,” but that she “did not correct clear deficiencies.” He also included a Shakespearean warning from Henry VIII: “Heat not a furnace for your foe so hot / That it do singe yourself.”

The lesson, then, isn’t that litigation is always a clean instrument of justice; sometimes it’s a cudgel, and as my lawyers reiterated, the process itself is the punishment. Nor is the lesson that universities have suddenly rediscovered principle. Georgetown was still Georgetown: timid, bureaucratic, allergic to courage, and eager to outsource moral judgment to whichever mob is yelling loudest that week. The lesson is that the law, at least when applied by a serious judge, still has guardrails. A tweet isn’t a conspiracy. Criticism isn’t harassment. Publicly identifying a public controversy isn’t tortious interference. And hurt feelings, reputational embarrassment, and political disagreement don’t convert protected speech into actionable misconduct.

In an age when higher education rewards grievance, chills dissent, and mistakes ideological conformity for virtue, that’s worth remembering: say what’s true, document everything, don’t let bullies in legal garb intimidate you into silence, and trust—cautiously, but not cynically—that the First Amendment still has teeth.