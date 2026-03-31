This morning, in a case called Chiles v. Salazar, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of licensed counselor Kasey Chiles in her challenge to a state law that prevented her from attending to her patients’ needs in the way she thought best. It’s a straightforward opinion based on viewpoint discrimination: Colorado’s law allowed an “affirming” perspective but not one that would explore confusion over sexual orientation or make minors comfortable with their bodies and birth genders. Only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, which dissent is longer than Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion and Justice Elana Kagan’s concurrence (which expressed exasperation at her junior colleague’s faulty analysis).

As the Court showed, this was a straightforward case. It wasn’t the inverse of last term’s Skrmetti case because that involved a ban on physical interventions, which Chiles involves talk therapy alone. Colorado’s argument, accepted by Justice Jackson, that its ban on certain viewpoints in that regard was just a regulation of therapeutic conduct doesn’t pass the constitutional smell test. As Justice Gorsuch put it in his majority opinion, citing an NAACP case from 1963 and joined by all but one justice, “The First Amendment is no word game. And the rights it protects cannot be renamed away or their protections nullified by ‘mere labels.’” Quite right.

For more background and to read my brief for the Manhattan Institute on behalf of Jewish and Muslim therapists, go here.