As you receive this post, I’m in the air with my older sons. Technically, spring break doesn’t start until tomorrow, but I figured that pulling my boys out of school a day early was worth their seeing me in action: I’m giving a talk on the legality of Venezuela/Iran military operations at UNLV at lunch today. It’s one of the great privileges of the unusual way I earn a living—at the intersection of the legal, political, academic, and media worlds—that I generally set my own schedule, which includes being able to take my kids on special trips during their spring break week.

Three years ago, we went all around Florida (both coasts, theme parks). Two years ago we hit Cactus League spring training and southern California (Palm Springs, theme parks). Last year, we celebrated Passover in Scottsdale before taking the Grand Canyon Railway and visiting Navajo Country. This year, we start in Las Vegas—which is actually great for kids!—before hitting Flagstaff and this time ending the trip with Passover seders in Scottsdale (where my great friend Adam Kwasman is vice mayor). We were supposed to ski/snowboard at the terrific Snowbowl resort in Flagstaff, but the poor snow conditions that have plagued the entire West this season canceled those plans last week. So we pivoted to an extra day in Vegas and then other kinds of fun activities in Arizona.

And like that privilege to make lasting memories in my personal life, my legal practice similarly provides a variety of intellectual and policy experiences. Here are the first five briefs my team and I at the Manhattan Institute filed this month, all but one of them in the Supreme Court. See you in April! —IS