This past week I testified before the New York Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, at a hearing entitled “Discrimination Against Jews on College and University Campuses Since Oct. 7, 2023.” I knew several members of the committee, including my Manhattan Institute colleague Rafael Mangual, and the other witness was my old friend and professional collaborator Nadine Strossen. I’d also previously served on Virginia’s Advisory Committee. So this was all very comfortable and—dare I say it—fun. Apparently the Democratic-appointed members of the committee had voted against antisemitism as a subject of study—one of them resigned in protest—and then had gone incommunicado ahead of the hearing, declining to call their own witnesses and then insisting on having their own hearing afterwards (nothing doing). Controversy! Anyhow, you can watch the raw video of the hearing here, and below are the written remarks that I submitted. —IS

Thank you for inviting me to discuss these important issues. I think we all recognize that higher education is in crisis, one thrust into the national discourse after October 7, 2023. It’s amazing that the heart of antisemitism in America lies on campus, among the most educated and progressive people in the country. Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law, wrote soon after Hamas’s attack on Israel that, as a 70-year-old Jewish man, “never in my life have I seen or felt the antisemitism of the last few weeks.” [1] Some of us were less surprised, given the anti-Israel, anti-American, and generally anti-Western ideology that’s taken root in higher education.

As Bill Ackman put it in a revelatory essay posted the same day Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned, antisemitism is the “canary in the coal mine,” a warning about larger issues.[2] It’s a leading indicator of underlying pathologies, which here means everything from cancel culture to indoctrination, intellectual corruption to moral decay. We’ve seen a subversion of the core mission of universities to seek truth and knowledge, and of classical liberal values like free speech, due process, and equality under the law. It’s been a shift from education to activism.

The root cause of all of this is a noxious postmodern ideology that contends that truth is subjective and must be viewed through lenses of race, gender, and other identity categories, according to some privilege hierarchy. Your rights and freedoms depend on whether you’re part of a class deemed oppressor or oppressed. Jews are coded as oppressors and, once that move is made, the same campuses that can detect microaggressions invisible to the naked eye suddenly become blind to students being harassed, blocked, spat on, or told that their people had it coming.