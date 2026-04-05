When President Trump left the courtroom midway through the argument in the case challenging his birthright-citizenship executive order, he was signaling what all of us following the argument were feeling: the administration was going to lose. Of course, that was the conventional wisdom going in, which is probably why Trump has been so negative on the Court, culminating in a Tuesday press conference where he announced that he’d come to the argument.

Trump’s presence was a big deal—the first time a sitting president has ever attended a Supreme Court argument—but it didn’t affect the argument. It showed how important this case is to the president’s agenda, but his policy arguments in response to historic levels of illegal immigration and birth tourism, popular as they are, didn’t seem to change any justice’s vote.