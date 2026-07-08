Shapiro's Gavel

Shapiro's Gavel

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Mark Pennak's avatar
Mark Pennak
7d

I wish more people would read posts like this. The abject antipathy to the court is based on so much ignorance about the law and the court’s role

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Jacob Linker's avatar
Jacob Linker
7dEdited

I read your St Mary's Parish Amicus.

You missed (and the petitioners) missed something in one of the Trinity Lutheran - Espinoza - Carson cases that is veeeeeeery interesting :)

DM me :)

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